KB's Signature Pizza
- "The Pizzalicious Pepperoni"$18.00
KB’S signature sauce, fresh mozzarella and loaded with delicious pepperoni.
- "All-Meat Extravaganza"$20.00
KB'S signature sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, sausage & bacon.
- "The Supreme Sensation"$22.00
KB’S signature sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, sausage, bell peppers, black olives, onions & mushrooms.
- "The Piggly Pineapple Delight"$16.00
KB’S signature sauce, fresh mozzarella, Canadian bacon, bacon & infused pineapple.
- "The Margherita Magnifico"$16.00
San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, drizzle of olive oil & sprinkle of salt.
- "The Zesty BBQ Chicken"$20.00
KB’s signature sauce with the perfect blend of BBQ sauce, fresh mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, and caramelized red onions.
- "The Pulled Pork Paradise"$22.00
KB’S signature sauce with the perfect blend of STIG BBQ sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, slow-smoked pulled pork, bacon, infused pineapple, caramelized red onions, bell peppers, fresh jalapenos, and fresh cilantro.
- 12" Firewood Brick Oven Pizza$14.00
KB’s signature sauce loaded with fresh mozzarella and topped with a sensation of mixed cheeses.
- 2 PEP FER $26$26.00
