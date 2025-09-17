Skip to Main content
KB'S KITCHEN LLC
0
Order Online
Home
/
The Brick-House Beast
The Brick-House Beast
$0
Add-on (Meats)
Select...
Add-on (Vegetables)
Select...
Split Pizza Half and Half
Please select up to 1
Select...
Sauces
Select...
Crust
Select...
Included Toppings
Select...
Cheese Options
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
KB'S signature sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, sausage & bacon.
KB'S KITCHEN LLC Location and Hours
(832) 657-9852
402 West Main Street, La Porte, TX 77571
Closed
•
Opens Tuesday at 5PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement