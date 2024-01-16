KB'S KITCHEN LLC
KB's Signature Pizza
"The Piggly Pineapple Delight"
KB’S signature sauce, fresh mozzarella, Canadian bacon, bacon & pineapple.$16.00
The Real OG Pepperoni
KB’S signature sauce, fresh mozzarella and loaded with delicious pepperoni.$16.00
The Brick-House Beast
KB'S signature sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, sausage & bacon.$18.00
The Whole Sha-Bang
KB’S signature sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, sausage, bell peppers, black olives, onions & mushrooms.$20.00
Smoking BBQ Chickie
KB’s signature sauce with the perfect blend of BBQ sauce, fresh mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, and caramelized red onions and drizzled with "Smoking Wizard BBQ Sauce"$22.00
Some-One Say Cheese
KB’s signature sauce loaded with fresh mozzarella and topped with a sensation of mixed cheeses.$12.00
Dill With-It
KB's 4 cheese alfredo dream sauce, fresh mozzarella, dill pickles, and topped with fresh dill.$20.00
"The Pizza Pleasure Bowl"
Pizza Bowl with your choice of sauce and toppings.$12.00
PERSONAL CHEESE
KB's signature pizza sauce, and loaded with mozzarella cheese.$10.00
PERSONAL PEPPERONI
KB's signature pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, and pepperoni.$12.00
PERSONAL MEAT LOVERS
KB's Signature pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, and hamburger meat.$14.00
PERSONAL SUPREME
KB's Signature pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger meat, bell peppers, onions, black olives and mushrooms.$16.00
Appetizers
"OMG Boudin Balls"$8.50
"OMG Boudin Balls With Pepper Jack Cheese"$9.50
Melty Mozzarella Sticks
4 for $8$8.00
The Grand Pretzel$10.00
French Fries
Side of French Fries$7.00
Garlic Parmesan French Fries
Steak fries, covered in garlic butter and topped with parmesan cheese$8.00
Garlic Parmesan Breadsticks
Fresh baked 00 pizza dough, garlic butter and covered with a blend of parmesan cheese.$6.50
