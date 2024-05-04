KB'S KITCHEN LLC
KB's Signature Pizza
- "The Piggly Pineapple Delight"$16.00
KB’S signature sauce, fresh mozzarella, Canadian bacon, bacon & pineapple.
KB’S signature sauce, fresh mozzarella, Canadian bacon, bacon & pineapple.
- "The Pizzalicious Pepperoni"$18.00
KB’S signature sauce, fresh mozzarella and loaded with delicious pepperoni.
KB’S signature sauce, fresh mozzarella and loaded with delicious pepperoni.
- "All-Meat Extravaganza"$22.00
KB'S signature sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, sausage & bacon.
KB'S signature sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, sausage & bacon.
- "The Supreme Sensation"$22.00
KB’S signature sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, sausage, bell peppers, black olives, onions & mushrooms.
KB’S signature sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, sausage, bell peppers, black olives, onions & mushrooms.
- "The Margherita Magnifico"$16.00
San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, drizzle of olive oil & sprinkle of salt.
San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, drizzle of olive oil & sprinkle of salt.
- "The Zesty BBQ Chicken"$22.00
KB’s signature sauce with the perfect blend of BBQ sauce, fresh mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, and caramelized red onions.
KB’s signature sauce with the perfect blend of BBQ sauce, fresh mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, and caramelized red onions.
- "The Pulled Pork Paradise"$22.00
KB’S signature sauce with the perfect blend of STIG BBQ sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, slow-smoked pulled pork, bacon, infused pineapple, caramelized red onions, bell peppers, fresh jalapenos, and fresh cilantro.
KB’S signature sauce with the perfect blend of STIG BBQ sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, slow-smoked pulled pork, bacon, infused pineapple, caramelized red onions, bell peppers, fresh jalapenos, and fresh cilantro.
- "The Mozzarella Marvel" Pizza$14.00
KB’s signature sauce loaded with fresh mozzarella and topped with a sensation of mixed cheeses.
KB’s signature sauce loaded with fresh mozzarella and topped with a sensation of mixed cheeses.
- The Rancher's Choice$22.00
KB'S alfredo dream sauce, fresh mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, boudin medallions and drizzled with a creamy spicy ranch.
KB'S alfredo dream sauce, fresh mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, boudin medallions and drizzled with a creamy spicy ranch.
- "The Big Dill"$16.00
KB's 4 cheese alfredo dream sauce, fresh mozzarella, dill pickles, and topped with fresh dill.
KB's 4 cheese alfredo dream sauce, fresh mozzarella, dill pickles, and topped with fresh dill.
- "The Buffalo Clucker"$22.00
KB's homemade ultimate creamy buffalo sauce, fresh mozzarella, boom boom fried chicken, dill pickles, fresh dill, green onions, and drizzled with creamy ranch.
KB's homemade ultimate creamy buffalo sauce, fresh mozzarella, boom boom fried chicken, dill pickles, fresh dill, green onions, and drizzled with creamy ranch.
- "The Pizza Pleasure Bowl"$10.00
Appetizers
- "OMG Boudin Balls"$7.00
- "OMG Boudin Balls With Pepper Jack Cheese"$7.50
- Mozzarella Marvels$10.00
4 for $10.00
4 for $10.00
- Gourmet Pretzel w/Beer Cheese Dipping Sauce$10.00
- French Fries$5.00
Side of French Fries
Side of French Fries
- Garlic Parmesan French Fries$6.50
Steak fries, covered in garlic butter and topped with parmesan cheese
Steak fries, covered in garlic butter and topped with parmesan cheese