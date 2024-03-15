KB'S KITCHEN LLC
KB's Signature Pizza
- "The Piggly Pineapple Delight"$16.00
KB’S signature sauce, fresh mozzarella, Canadian bacon, bacon & infused pineapple.
KB’S signature sauce, fresh mozzarella, Canadian bacon, bacon & infused pineapple.
- Mac Attack$24.00
- "The Pizzalicious Pepperoni"$18.00
KB’S signature sauce, fresh mozzarella and loaded with delicious pepperoni.
KB’S signature sauce, fresh mozzarella and loaded with delicious pepperoni.
- "All-Meat Extravaganza"$20.00
KB'S signature sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, sausage & bacon.
KB'S signature sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, sausage & bacon.
- "The Supreme Sensation"$22.00
KB’S signature sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, sausage, bell peppers, black olives, onions & mushrooms.
KB’S signature sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, sausage, bell peppers, black olives, onions & mushrooms.
- "The Margherita Magnifico"$16.00
San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, drizzle of olive oil & sprinkle of salt.
San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, drizzle of olive oil & sprinkle of salt.
- "The Zesty BBQ Chicken"$20.00
KB’s signature sauce with the perfect blend of BBQ sauce, fresh mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, and caramelized red onions.
KB’s signature sauce with the perfect blend of BBQ sauce, fresh mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, and caramelized red onions.
- "The Pulled Pork Paradise"$22.00
KB’S signature sauce with the perfect blend of STIG BBQ sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, slow-smoked pulled pork, bacon, infused pineapple, caramelized red onions, bell peppers, fresh jalapenos, and fresh cilantro.
KB’S signature sauce with the perfect blend of STIG BBQ sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, slow-smoked pulled pork, bacon, infused pineapple, caramelized red onions, bell peppers, fresh jalapenos, and fresh cilantro.
- 12" Firewood Brick Oven Pizza$14.00
KB’s signature sauce loaded with fresh mozzarella and topped with a sensation of mixed cheeses.
KB’s signature sauce loaded with fresh mozzarella and topped with a sensation of mixed cheeses.
- The Rancher's Choice$22.00
- The Barbacoa Cowboy$22.00
- Fiery Wagyu Fajita Fusion$23.00
Sandwiches
- “UNCLE PHIL” Philly Cheese Steak$14.00
8” Sandwich & Waffle Fries -Provolone Cheese, Mayo, Bell Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms
8” Sandwich & Waffle Fries -Provolone Cheese, Mayo, Bell Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms
- “CLUCK ME OUT” Chicken Philly$14.00
8’’ Sandwich & Waffle Fries -Provolone Cheese, Mayo, Bell Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms
8’’ Sandwich & Waffle Fries -Provolone Cheese, Mayo, Bell Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms
Stromboli
- Stromboli Pepperoni$12.00
- Stromboli Meat Lovers$14.00
- Stromboli Supreme$14.00