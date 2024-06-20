KB'S KITCHEN LLC
KB's Signature Pizza
- "The Piggly Pineapple Delight"
KB’S signature sauce, fresh mozzarella, Canadian bacon, bacon & pineapple.$16.00
- "The Pizzalicious Pepperoni"
KB’S signature sauce, fresh mozzarella and loaded with delicious pepperoni.$18.00
- "All-Meat Extravaganza"
KB'S signature sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, sausage & bacon.$22.00
- "The Supreme Sensation"
KB’S signature sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, sausage, bell peppers, black olives, onions & mushrooms.$22.00
- "The Margherita Magnifico"
San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, drizzle of olive oil & sprinkle of salt.$16.00
- "The Zesty BBQ Chicken"
KB’s signature sauce with the perfect blend of BBQ sauce, fresh mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, and caramelized red onions.$22.00
- "The Pulled Pork Paradise"
KB’S signature sauce with the perfect blend of STIG BBQ sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, slow-smoked pulled pork, bacon, infused pineapple, caramelized red onions, bell peppers, fresh jalapenos, and fresh cilantro.$22.00
- "The Mozzarella Marvel" Pizza
KB’s signature sauce loaded with fresh mozzarella and topped with a sensation of mixed cheeses.$14.00
- The Rancher's Choice
KB'S alfredo dream sauce, fresh mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, boudin medallions and drizzled with a creamy spicy ranch.$22.00
- "The Big Dill"
KB's 4 cheese alfredo dream sauce, fresh mozzarella, dill pickles, and topped with fresh dill.$16.00
- "The Buffalo Clucker"
KB's homemade ultimate creamy buffalo sauce, fresh mozzarella, boom boom fried chicken, dill pickles, fresh dill, green onions, and drizzled with creamy ranch.$22.00
- "The Pizza Pleasure Bowl"$12.00
- Personal Pizza - Cheese$8.00
- Personal Pizza - 1 Topping$10.00
- Personal Pizza - Meat Lovers$12.00
- Personal Pizza - Supreme$12.00
- Summer Special
Pepperoni Pizza$14.00
- "The Birria Especial"$22.00