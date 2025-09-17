KB'S KITCHEN LLC
402 West Main Street, La Porte, TX
KB's Signature Pizza
Some-One Say Cheese
KB’s signature sauce loaded with fresh mozzarella and topped with a sensation of mixed cheeses.$14.00
The Real OG Pepperoni
KB’S signature sauce, fresh mozzarella and loaded with delicious pepperoni.$17.00
The Brick-House Beast
KB'S signature sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, sausage & bacon.$20.00
The Whole Sha-Bang
KB’S signature sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, sausage, bell peppers, black olives, onions & mushrooms.$22.00
The Big Dill
KB's 4 cheese alfredo dream sauce, fresh mozzarella, dill pickles, and topped with fresh dill.$22.00
Wings (Comes w/ Fries)
Chicken Tender Baskets
Add-on (Meats)
Add-on (Vegetables)
Split Pizza Half and Half
Sauces
Crust
Included Toppings
Cheese Options
KB'S KITCHEN LLC Location and Hours
(832) 657-9852
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 5PM